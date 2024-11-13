New Jersey declares drought warning amid persistent dry conditions

New Jersey has declared a drought warning as the state continues to experience dry weather, leading to increased wildfires, historically low precipitation and above-average temperatures.

A drought warning allows the state Department of Environmental Protection to direct water transfers, control releases from reservoirs and modify the rates of flow in streams and rivers.

Conserving water

Residents in the Garden State are being asked to conserve water voluntarily. State officials offered tips for saving water, including fixing leaky faucets and pipes and replacing toilets and showerheads with low-flow versions. They also advise using a commercial car wash that recycles water and using a broom to sweep sidewalks rather than a hose.

During a briefing Wednesday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy said mandatory water restrictions could be implemented depending on how long the drought continues into the winter. However, he added the state isn't there yet.

"It's a significant uptick from a drought watch to a drought warning," he said. "The big picture takeaway is that every one of us needs to do whatever we can to conserve water."

Why a drought warning?

The DEP said a drought warning aims to balance and preserve available water supplies to prevent water shortages from worsening.

DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said New Jersey hasn't had a drought warning since October 2016, which he added lasted more than half a year.

LaTourette said the state has been experiencing an "extraordinarily persistent period of dry weather since mid-August."

"We need several months of at least average, if not substantially above average rain, in order for us to emerge from these conditions," LaTourette said.

The next level would be a drought emergency, which LaTourette said the state last had in 2022.

Drought in New Jersey could worsen

New Jersey saw some rain Sunday into Monday, but Murphy reiterated Wednesday it was "nowhere near enough." He said the dry conditions do not appear to be ending soon.

"By every indication, it looks like, as well, a very dry winter ahead of us," the governor said. "Yes, that means this drought could grow even more severe."

State reservoirs and groundwater levels are below normal and dropping quickly with the lack of significant rainfall.

The state said South Jersey, in particular, has been dealing with below-average precipitation. Over the past three months, officials said South Jersey is approaching deficits 10 inches below normal.

LaTourette said climate change is driving both the low precipitation and above-average temperatures recorded in New Jersey in September and October.