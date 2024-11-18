NYC under drought warning as dry streak continues

NEW YORK - New York City is instituting a drought warning, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.

The Big Apple had previously been under a drought watch.

New Yorkers are being asked to voluntarily conserve water.

Under a drought warning, a number of city agencies alter their behavior, including reducing the amount of washing of city vehicles. For example, the Sanitation Department suspends street flushing. The NYPD and FDNY will shut illegally opened hydrants. NYCHA buildings will restrict lawn watering and request plumbing leak surveys, as well as install low-flow devices.

New Yorkers are asked to report open hydrants and leaks to 311. Officials say New Yorkers can help conserve water by taking shorter showers and avoiding running the tap while shaving r brushing teeth, among other steps. The city has provided a number of water-saving tips you can check out here.

Three tiers of drought response

A drought warning is the second of three tiers of drought response: Watch, warning, and emergency.

Under an emergency, water shortage rules are enforced, restaurants can't serve water unless specifically asked, there would be no watering of golf courses and athletic fields, and more.

The move comes as the Tri-State Area copes with a record-breaking dry streak without significant rain. October was the driest month on record for New York City after 29 days without measurable rainfall.

The longest streak without rains was in 1924 and lasted 36 days.

The city and surrounding areas have been coping with wildfires that the lack of rain has made possible. That includes recent brush fires in parks in Inwood and in Prospect Park, as well as the ongoing Jennings Creek Fire north of New York City.