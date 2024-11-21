Amid a drought warning, it's raining in NYC for the 1st time in weeks. But it won't be enough.

NYC's first rainfall in weeks won't be enough to end drought

NEW YORK -- It's raining in New York City for the first time in weeks today, but it won't be enough to end the city's drought warning.

While Thursday's weather is certainly a welcomed change for the entire Tri-State Area, the abnormally dry conditions before the storm forced the city into its first drought warning in over 20 years.

Long drought leads to brush fires in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams announced restrictions in an effort to prevent more brush fires from breaking out. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 14, the FDNY said it responded to 271 brush fires -- the most ever in a two-week period.

For the first time, the fire department launched a Brush Fire Task Force, comprised of fire marshals, inspectors and tactical drone units to ensure quick responses to the fires and investigations into how they started.

Among the restrictions announced by the mayor, the city suspended issuing permits for fireworks displays or open flames anywhere in the five boroughs.

Adams also urged city residents to conserve water when possible.

The National Weather Service's New York office said Thursday's rainfall will not be enough to fully replenish the city's reservoirs, which some reports show are at about 60% capacity, down from the usual 79%.