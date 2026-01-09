Pro-Hamas chant during protest outside Queens synagogue sparks outrage

A protest that took place outside a Queens synagogue Thursday evening is sparking outrage.

Protesters gathered on the sidewalk behind barricades across the street from the Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills at the corner of 150th Street and 70th Road, some carrying Palestinian flags.

In at least one video posted to social media, the demonstrators appear to be chanting, "We support Hamas here."

NYC leaders respond to protest video

The apparent chanting is reverberating far and wide.

"Showing support for terrorist organizations outside of the synagogue is a horrific act," said Scott Richman, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League New York and New Jersey.

"Chanting that the protesters love Hamas, a terrorist organization, this feels hatred. It feels divisiveness," New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin said. "This rhetoric is totally unacceptable, and we do not have place for this kind of hate in New York City."

On social media, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, "Hamas is a terrorist organization that calls for the genocide of Jews. No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting, it's dangerous, and it has no place in New York."

"I think that language is wrong. I think that language has no place in New York City," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

In a post on social media, he added, "As I said earlier today, chants in support of a terrorist organization have no place in our city. We will continue to ensure New Yorkers' safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest."

Some call for stronger statement from Mayor Mamdani

Not everyone was happy with the response from Mamdani, who only a few days ago revoked a number of pro-Israel executive orders, including one that restricted protests near houses of worship. Mamdani did reinstate an order creating the Office to Combat Antisemitism.

"We're calling on the mayor to condemn this. Support for Hamas, a terrorist organization, an organization that is sworn to the destruction of Jews and Israelis around the world, that is very problematic," Richman said. "And he needs to be clear. He's the leader of this city, and he needs to be the leader for all Jews, for all residents of the city, and make it clear that this is unacceptable language."

Former Mayor Eric Adams called the protest a deliberate act of intimidation, saying, "NYC and state elected officials must condemn this immediately and unequivocally. Anything less is a failure of leadership. Silence leads to action. We must say it loud and clear: HAMAS AND THEIR SUPPORTERS ARE NOT WELCOME HERE."