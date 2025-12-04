NYC Mayor Adams issues executive orders protecting Israel. Here's how they clash with Mayor-elect Mamdani's beliefs.

Mayor Eric Adams issued executive orders Thursday designed to protect Israel and appeal to the Jewish community, an apparent attempt to thwart his successor, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

It wasn't the only issue that has tried to test Mamdani's vow to be mayor for all New Yorkers, CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer reported.

What to know about Adams' executive orders

One of the orders stops city officials from discriminating against Israel or boycotting and divesting from Israeli companies, the so-called Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions policy that Mamdani supports. The other order limits protests outside synagogues and houses of worship.

"I don't want folks to live in the city and have to pause, should they, could they wear their hijab or not, or calculate their steps to the synagogue, when they have to take off their yarmulke or their Star of David. This is not the city that we're in. Houses of worship, they're sacred places," Adams said.

Mamdani's response to the executive orders

Mamdani smiled Thursday as he talked about life with Stuy-Town residents at a "hot chocolate-frozen rent" event designed to highlight one of his signature campaign promises. Since the boycott and divestment order is clearly at odds with Mamdani's beliefs, Kramer asked him if he would continue those executive orders once he's in power.

"The mayor is free to issue as many executive orders as he'd like with the less than 30 days that he has in office, and then we will be taking a look at every single one once we actually enter into City Hall," Mamdani responded.

Controversy involving NYPD commissioner's brother

Thursday's executive orders weren't the only issue Mamdani has had to contend with of late. There have been reports that NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch's brother, Benjamin, called Mamdani an "enemy" of the Jewish people at a private charity event.

Mamdani indicated the commissioner had apologized.

"My focus in my conversations with Commissioner Tisch is on delivering public safety," Mamdani said. "The apology was one that she conveyed to the team. I appreciated it."

Tisch also issued a statement saying she believes "the mayor-elect will live up to the commitment he's made to be a mayor for all New Yorkers, including the Jewish community."