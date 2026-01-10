NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces $4 million to expand public bathroom access

New York City is committing $4 million to expand public bathroom access across the five boroughs, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Saturday.

Within Mamdani's first 100 days in office, the city's Economic Development Corporation will seek bids to "install public bathrooms at a lower cost and on a faster timeline than existing public bathroom installations," the mayor's office said.

Law calls for 1,000 new bathrooms across NYC in next 10 years

This comes after New York City Council passed a bill in 2025 to create and maintain a citywide network of public bathrooms, with a goal of creating 1,000 new bathrooms in the next 10 years.

"By working in partnership with Mayor Mamdani, we're turning that commitment into action, and today's announcement is an important step toward making it real for every New Yorker," City Council Speaker Julie Menin said.

"Public restrooms improve the quality of life for everyone, especially our seniors, parents with young children, delivery workers, people with disabilities, and so many more," Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn said.

In 2024, former Mayor Eric Adams' office released a map of the city's nearly 1,000 existing public bathrooms and announced plans to build close to 50 new bathrooms and renovate dozens of others by 2029.

New public bathroom in West Harlem approved

At Saturday's press conference, the mayor and Menin signed off on final approvals for the installation of a new bathroom at 12th Avenue and St. Clair Place in West Harlem.

"With this new commitment to public toilets, we're ensuring New Yorkers can travel through our city with a little less anxiety — starting today at 12th and St. Clair," Mamdani said.

"I'm grateful to Mayor Mamdani for supporting our office's request to site an automatic public toilet in West Harlem at a strategic location that will improve riverfront access and make the neighborhood more welcoming and accessible, as well as to Speaker Menin for her strong support for projects like these across the city," Council Member Shaun Abreu said.

The mayor's office said the new public bathroom in West Harlem will be free to use, fully accessible and self-cleaning. It will also contain a water bottle filler.