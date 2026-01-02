Jewish groups denounce NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's executive order revoking pro-Israeli policies

Jewish groups are denouncing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he used his first executive order to revoke executive orders enacted by former Mayor Eric Adams, including several pro-Israeli policies.

Just hours after his inauguration Thursday, Mamdani issued an executive order revoking all executive orders issued by Adams on or after Sept. 26, 2024, which was the day Adams was indicted on bribery, campaign finance and conspiracy charges. The case was eventually dismissed in April 2025.

One of the revoked executive orders rolled back the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, and another reversed Adams' order that barred the city from business and investment decisions that discriminate against Israel.

Coalition of Jewish groups say actions could lead to increase in antisemitism

Ofir Akunis, the consul general of Israel in New York, said the actions "pose an immediate threat to the safety of Jewish communities in New York City and could lead to an increase in violent antisemitic attacks throughout the city."

"To my mind, anybody who cares about American culture, American society, Western society, should be deeply concerned because antisemitism is not only against Jews, it's part of an anti-Western, anti-American ideology that New York is now embracing under the leadership of Mamdani," said Dr. Asaf Romirowsky, executive director of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East.

Romirowsky added, "To my mind, it's quite shocking that three decades after 9/11, you have an individual who endorses antisemitism, is sworn on the Quran, is going to put in place policies that are clearly antisemitic."

A coalition of Jewish groups – including the Anti-Defamation League, the UJA-Federation of New York, the Jewish Community Relations Council and the New York Board of Rabbis – said, "Singling out Israel for sanctions is not the way to make Jewish New Yorkers feel included and safe."

Mamdani insists administration will protect Jewish New Yorkers

The Council on American-Islamic Relations denounced antisemitism but defended the mayor's actions as the restoration of free speech.

"We should be able to speak against Israeli policies, as well, without saying, without being labeled an antisemite or discriminating against an entire faith group," said Afaf Nasher, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations New York.

Mamdani said he had revoked executive orders signed by Adams after he was indicted on corruption charges so that his administration can start fresh.

"My administration will also be marked by a city government that will be relentless in its efforts to combat hate and division," Mamdani said Friday.

The mayor kept the Office to Combat Antisemitism, which was launched in May, and insisted that his administration will protect Jewish New Yorkers.

"And we will showcase that by fighting hate across the city, and that includes fighting the scourge of antisemitism by actually funding hate crime prevention, by celebrating our neighbors and by practicing a politics of universality," he said.