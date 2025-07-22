New weather alert system installed in Paterson parks after New Jersey sees 2 deadly lightning strikes

A new weather alert system is now in place in more than a dozen parks in Paterson, New Jersey.

After two lightning-related deaths in other parts of the state, the hope is to let people know when weather could turn dangerous before it's too late.

13 Paterson parks equipped with siren system

The hardware was installed at 13 parks around Paterson, with a few more coming soon. The system blasts a siren when weather turns dangerous, whether it's lightning, flooding or even extreme heat and cold. When the threat is gone, the siren stops and a voice announces, "Possible storm has cleared."

"Primarily we want whomever is on our fields to be safe. And we also would like to fashion ourselves as a 21st century city," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

"We have policies set for Code Blue. So when the temperature goes below 32 degrees, these systems will go off and notify people in their areas. During emergencies or storms, you can put out special alerts through there, also," said Troy Ayers, with the Paterson Office of Emergency Management.

The system currently operates with English and Spanish alerts. Because Paterson is so diverse, more languages will be added soon.

Officials say the alerts replace a broken and antiquated system. The total cost for taxpayers is about $44,000.

Deadly lightning strikes in New Jersey

Paterson Recreation Summer Camp Counselor Angel Rodriguez says anything that helps keep kids safe is a win.

"I think the kids feel safer, the parents feel safer when they bring their kids to play," he said. "Sometimes the weather can change last minute. So, if we know a storm is coming and we hear the alert, it's quick to just prepare ourselves to grab our stuff and evacuate and we'll be safe. I think it's a good thing that's been added."

These upgrades come after two deadly lightning strikes in the Garden State.

On July 8, Simon John Mariani, 28, was struck by lightning on a golf course in Hamburg. He died from his injuries several days later.

Then on July 16, Robert Montgomery, 61, died when lightning struck a Jackson Township archery range. Over a dozen others, including several children, were injured in that incident.

According to the National Weather Service, there have been a total of 12 lightning-related fatalities in the United States so far this year.