1 dead, 13 hurt after lightning strike in Jackson Township, New Jersey

1 dead, several hurt by lightning strike in Jackson Township, N.J.

One person was killed and over a dozen others were injured after being struck by lightning in Jackson Township, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

It happened at the Black Knight Bowbenders outdoor archery range just before 7:15 p.m.

Jackson Township Police say a 61-year-old man died from his injuries and 13 other people were hurt. The youngest victim is 7 years old.

At least one victim suffered burns and at least one person was knocked unconscious, while others reported "not feeling well," police say. The victims were all taken to local hospitals for treatment.

In a post on X, Gov. Phil Murphy said he had been briefed on the strike.

"Please pray for everyone involved in this tragic incident," he wrote, in part.

The lightning strike happened as storms moved through the area, triggering a severe thunderstorm warning in Ocean County.

Lightning strikes across New York and New Jersey

This is at least the third incident where people have been struck by lightning in the Tri-State Area in the past month.

Simon John Mariani, of Franklin Lakes, was struck by lightning on July 8 as he was golfing in Hamburg. The 28-year-old died from his injuries Monday, according to an obituary posted by Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home.

Back in June, a 15-year-old boy was struck by lightning in New York City's Central Park. He said he was knocked unconscious and suffered second-degree burns to his torso and legs, but he is expected to be OK.

The odds of being struck by lightning are less than 1 in 1 million.