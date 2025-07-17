Deadly lightning strike in New Jersey turned Cub Scout outing into mass chaos, witness says

Cub Scout outing turns deadly after lightning strike in New Jersey

A deadly lightning strike in Jackson Township, New Jersey, turned a Cub Scout outing into mass chaos Wednesday night, a witness said.

Eleven boys and two girls with Cub Scout Troop 204 were getting an archery lesson at the Black Knight Bow Benders club when witnesses say, out of nowhere, a tree was struck by lightning. According to witnesses, it was cloudy at the time, but it wasn't raining and there were no severe weather warnings.

A tree at a New Jersey archery club was struck by lightning on July 16, 2025. One man was killed and 14 other people, including children, were injured. CBS News New York

Robert Montgomery, a 61-year-old instructor from Cinnaminson, was killed, and at least 14 others were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

According to the National Weather Service, this is the 12th lightning fatality in the United States this year and the second in New Jersey.

10-year-old knocked out of his shoes by lightning strike, father says

Ten-year-old Ryan Coopey was among those injured.

"I turn around and look, and there's bodies on the ground. Adults, kids, burns, just other parents and kids screaming," father Tom Coopey said.

Coopey said troop leaders began performing CPR immediately, saving lives.

The impact of the strike knocked Ryan out of his socks and sneakers, which ended up being shredded by the impact, Coopey said.

He says his son is now resting as he heals from second-degree burns on his foot.

"He's still in shock. Anxiety is still up," he said.

Despite this traumatic event, Coopey says Ryan still wants to work his way up to Eagle Scout.

According to Scouts of America, all but one of its members were released from the hospital Wednesday night.

"Our thoughts and wishes for good health and healing are with all of those involved," the organization said in a statement, in part.

"I thought it was a bomb"

Mike Luster, an instructor and 25-year member of Black Knight Bow Benders, said he was closest to the lightning strike.

"It was a flash. I thought it was a bomb. And that was it, I was on the ground," he said. "It knocked me to the ground, and I'm like, what happened? Am I dead?"

Luster is grateful to have only injured his knee, but his friend and fellow volunteer instructor was killed.

"I'm still shaken. I'm still very upset, crying. It should've been me. That was my position," Luster said.

"He was a great man, a good volunteer. Helped the kids," archery club life member Bob Helle said.

Club members who were instructing the children say the strike was so powerful, one person was shot into a tree and the club's treasurer was injured, as well.

"He just said he got singed, looks like he got a sun tan, you know. He sounded OK to me when I just talked to him," Helle said.

Witnesses say police and paramedics arrived within minutes.

The Cub Scout troop plans to hold a thank you benefit for the first responders who helped in the near future, Coopey said.