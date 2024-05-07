NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller's alleged killer is due in court. Here are the charges he faces.

NEW YORK -- The man charged with killing NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller is expected to make his first court appearance in the case Tuesday in Queens.

Guy Rivera, 34, is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of murder of a police officer, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon at 9 a.m. inside Queens Criminal Courthouse in Kew Gardens.

What happened during the deadly traffic stop?

The NYPD said Diller and his partner were conducting a traffic stop for an illegally parked car on March 25 in Far Rockaway, when Rivera, a passenger in the car, allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers.

Police said they exchanged gunfire, and Diller was shot in his torso, below his bullet-resistant vest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Rivera was wounded in the shooting and spent days in the hospital. Authorities said he has an extensive criminal history with at least 27 prior arrests.

The driver of the car, Lindy Jones, pleaded not guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the case.

Remembering NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller

Diller came from a law enforcement family on Long Island and had been with the NYPD for three years. During his funeral, he was posthumously promoted to the rank of detective.

The 31-year-old grew up in Franklin Square before moving to Massapequa Park, where he left behind his wife, Stephanie, and their 1-year-old son, Ryan.

Diller was remembered by his friends and follow officers as someone who put others before himself and made people smile.

After his death, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation offered to pay his family's mortgage, and local pizzerias also showed their support.