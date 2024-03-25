NYPD officer shot in Queens, sources say

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS New York a police officer was shot on Monday in Far Rockaway, Queens.

The officer was wounded in the stomach during an altercation with a suspect and was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.

Police sources said the suspect fired at officers while they were conducting a car stop at around 5:45 p.m. The wounded officer's partner returned fire at the suspect, striking him. The suspect was also taken to Jamaica Hospital. His condition was not released.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.