Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD officer shot in Queens, sources say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD officer shot in Queens, sources say
NYPD officer shot in Queens, sources say 00:41

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS New York a police officer was shot on Monday in Far Rockaway, Queens.

The officer was wounded in the stomach during an altercation with a suspect and was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.

Police sources said the suspect fired at officers while they were conducting a car stop at around 5:45 p.m. The wounded officer's partner returned fire at the suspect, striking him. The suspect was also taken to Jamaica Hospital. His condition was not released.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 6:31 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.