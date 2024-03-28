Tunnel to Towers will pay off NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's mortgage on Long Island home

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's family will have their mortgage paid and $10,000 toward his 1-year-old son's education, thanks to two donations announced Thursday ahead of his wake.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will pay off the mortgage on his Massapequa Park home. Chairman & CEO Frank Siller said he spoke with the family to share the news.

"Every day Officer Diller donned his uniform, there was a risk he may not come home," Siller said in a statement. "We will honor him not only for his sacrifice but for his unwavering resolve to protect the people of New York City. Tunnel to Towers is honored to ensure his family can stay in their home, forever."

Siller started the foundation after his son, Stephen Siller, was killed helping others Sept. 11, 2001. The organization now pays off mortgages for families of first responders killed in the line of duty or who pass away from 9/11-related illnesses.

The public tip-line COP-SHOT also pledged $10,000 toward future education costs for Diller's young son he leaves behind.

"There was no need for COP-SHOT to post our standing $10,000 cash reward in this tragic and cold-blooded murder of Police Officer Diller because the alleged suspects were apprehended at the scene. Therefore, COP-SHOT has gifted this $10,000 to Officer Diller's family. This is a small gesture to let them know that the service and sacrifice of this father and husband will never be forgotten by New York City and its business community," Chairman John Provetto said in a statement.

Diller served with the NYPD for three years and is being remembered by fellow officers as a "cop's cop." He was shot and killed during a traffic stop Monday in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend Thursday's wake on Long Island, which is the first of two days of visitation before Diller's funeral Saturday.