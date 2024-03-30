Funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller being held on Long Island. How to watch and more

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- The funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller will take place Saturday morning on Long Island.

It is being held at St. Rose of Lima Church in Massapequa, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

CBS News New York will stream the funeral when it starts. Watch it live in the player above.

Nassau County Police say Merrick Road from Hicksville Road to Park Boulevard will be closed in both directions from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drivers should expect delays and intermittent closures on surrounding roads.

The NYPD says no parking will be allowed at the following locations:

On Merrick Road from Hicksville Road to Park Boulevard,

On Park Boulevard from Merrick Road to Sunrise Highway,

Massapequa High School,

Southgate Shopping Center,

And Burns Park.

Chopper 2 is live over the procession:

Chopper 2 Flying A procession is heading to fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's funeral in Massapequa. Chopper 2 is flying overhead. More coverage here: https://cbsloc.al/4cGmLmj Posted by CBS New York on Saturday, March 30, 2024

Police say Diller, 31, and his partner were conducting a traffic stop for an illegally parked car in Far Rockaway, Queens on Monday afternoon when someone in the vehicle pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire, and Diller was struck in the torso below his bullet-resistant vest.

Diller was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say Diller had been with the NYPD for three years and worked with the department's Community Response Team in Queens. He grew up in Franklin Square and lived in Massapequa Park with his wife, Stephanie, and their 1-year-old son, Ryan.

Hundreds attended wakes for Diller on Thursday and Friday. Former President Donald Trump, Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state and local officials were among the mourners who paid their respects.

Support has been pouring in for Diller's family from across the area. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will pay off the mortgage on the Diller family's home, and other organizations have made donations to cover funeral costs and Ryan's future education.

The alleged gunman, identified as 34-year-old Guy Rivera, has been charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was also injured in the shooting and remains in the hospital.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, Lindy Jones, has been charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a defaced weapon. CBS New York learned that at the time of the traffic stop, Jones was out on $75,000 bail for a prior weapons offense.

You can watch the funeral service live on CBS News New York beginning at 10:30 a.m.