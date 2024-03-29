Slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's wake continues for 2nd day amid another large turnout on Long Island

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- Another large turnout is expected at the second wake for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa Park on Friday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to pay her respects to Diller and his family after the 31-year-old officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens on March 25.

A convoy of marked police vehicles from nearly 50 police departments in Westchester County and the Hudson Valley was traveling from Valhalla to Patrol Borough Queens South and the 105th Precinct with memorial wreaths for Diller's colleagues.

Friday's viewings are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Massapequa Funeral Home.

Mayor Eric Adams and former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in 2024, attended the wake on Thursday.

Diller was on the force for three years. His former partner at the 105th Precinct told CBS New York he spoke with Diller hours before his death in what should've been a routine traffic stop in Far Rockaway.

"Every time you hung up the phone with him it was, 'I love you, bye,' and if you didn't say it back, he was calling you and then you'd pick up the phone and you'd just be like, 'Alright I love you John, bye,'" said Officer John Groves.

"It's the most tragic loss I could imagine, none of us could imagine it. I don't think it's really hit any of us either. It's just such a huge loss. He was such a light," said Elizabeth Crayne, Groves' wife.

Support for the Diller family has been flooding in. A GoFundMe has raised at least $500,000 and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to pay off the family's home mortgage.

The New York Police and Fire Widow's Fund is donating $50,000 to Diller's wife and 1-year-old child.

The funeral for Diller will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. CBS News New York will stream live coverage of the funeral.