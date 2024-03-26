NYC, NYPD and family in mourning after Officer Jonathan Diller is fatally shot at Queens traffic stop

NEW YORK - New York City, the NYPD and the family of Officer Jonathan Diller are in mourning after Diller was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday.

The street in Far Rockaway, Queens where the deadly encounter happened reopened Tuesday morning. Detectives remained at the scene, going into businesses and talking with witnesses, continuing their work despite their heavy hearts.

It was a traffic stop that turned deadly for 31-year-old Diller.

"The officer was trying to get the guy out of the car, speaking to him more. And then the guy shot him. And then he was able to wrestle the gun out of the guy's hand, and then kicked it away, and then the other officer shot the guy," witness John Cori said.

Cellphone video obtained by CBS New York shows the chaos after the encounter, with members of the the NYPD rushing to Diller's side, quickly getting him into a vehicle and rushing him to the hospital. The video also shows the suspect who opened fire on Diller on a stretcher after Diller's partner fired back.

"Bedlam. It was incredible, just like a movie. Horrible to see, and I knew the cop was in bad shape right away," Cori said.

Police said around 6 p.m. Diller and his partner, both assigned to the NYPD's Community Response Team, approached a car on Mott Avenue near Beach 20th Street which police said was parked illegally. A driver and passenger were in the car, according to police.

"After approaching the car, the suspect inside the vehicle displayed a firearm and pointed it toward the officers. Shots were fired and one of our officers was struck," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

Diller was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where a sea of officers waited for news about their brother in blue. Hours later, his dignified transfer took place.

"I feel terrible for the family. This is a young, married couple with a 1-year-old child. And each of us, when we leave home in the morning, and we say goodbye to our loved ones, it's never our expectation that we aren't going to return home," City Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers said.

Diller is from Long Island and leaves behind a wife and 1-year-old baby. A memorial will be held for him Tuesday night on Long Island.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. The two suspects are in custody, including the one who was shot. Both have prior arrests.