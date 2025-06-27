NYC public pools open for summer 2025 today. Here's what's new and how to find one near you.

New York City's free, public pools officially open for the summer today, including a brand new pool in Central Park.

The Parks Department operates more than 75 outdoor pools across the five boroughs. Here's everything to know about how to find one near you.

The city also has a dozen indoor pools that are open all year, and public beaches have already opened for the season.

Click here to find a city cooling center, or here for other water features, like sprinklers and fountains.

When do NYC public pools open?

The outdoor pools open at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 27 -- the first day of summer recess for city public school students. Pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with an hour break for cleaning between 3 and 4 p.m.

The Parks Department says there is often a line to enter the pools, but on busy days it takes steps to make sure more people have a chance to swim by adding sessions, limiting the amount of time in pools, or handing out bracelets to come back later and skip the line.

The commissioner says they are in good shape with lifeguards after last year's shortage.

"So far this year, we have about 680 certified lifeguards on staff, which is already more than what we had last year at this time," Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa said Thursday.

Pools will remain open through Labor Day, and the larger ones will stay open until Sept. 7.

Find a public pool near me in NYC

The pools range in size, but the most popular ones are the 14 Olympic-sized pools:

Brooklyn: Betsy Head Pool, Kosciuszko Pool, McCarren Park Pool, Red Hook Pool and Sunset Park Pool

Betsy Head Pool, Kosciuszko Pool, McCarren Park Pool, Red Hook Pool and Sunset Park Pool The Bronx: Crotona Pool and Van Cortlandt Pool

Crotona Pool and Van Cortlandt Pool Manhattan: Gottesman Pool at the Davis Center, Hamilton Fish Pool, Highbridge Pool, Jackie Robinson Pool and Thomas Jefferson Pool

Gottesman Pool at the Davis Center, Hamilton Fish Pool, Highbridge Pool, Jackie Robinson Pool and Thomas Jefferson Pool Queens: Astoria Pool

Astoria Pool Staten Island: Lyons Pool

Click here to find a pool near your neighborhood.

Brand new Gottesman Pool in Central Park

The Gottesman Pool is making its debut this summer at Central Park's new Davis Center.

Located in the park's northeastern-most tip, the center replaces the old Lasker Rink, a facility that was built in the 1960s and had become run down.

The new space features a turf field in the spring and fall that is then rolled back to reveal a swimming pool for the summer. It will then be transformed into a skating rink for the winter.

NYC public pool rules

City pools have strict rules about what you can and can't wear or bring with you.

Swimsuits are required, and only plain, white shirts and hats are allowed.

You're also required to bring a lock to keep your belongings safe.

The Parks Department says sunscreen is available at all locations.

You're not allowed to bring food, glass bottles, electronic devices or newspapers.

Officials also recommend leaving valuables, like jewelry and credit cards, at home.

Learn to swim

The city offers free swim lessons for multiple age groups. While some of the registration deadlines have passed for this summer, you can sign up for the next lottery here.

The city also has a variety of swim programs, including adaptive swim for people with disabilities, senior water exercises and youth swim teams.

See our past list of best pools and beaches for the summer around NYC here.