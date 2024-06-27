NYC is opening its free public pools today for summer 2024. Here's how to find one near you.

NEW YORK -- It's officially summer in New York City. Schools are out, and pools are open.

Dozens of free public pools open across the city Thursday.

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to kick off the season at 10 a.m. from Astoria Pool in Queens.

See our list of the best pools and beaches around NYC for summer 2024.

When do NYC pools open for 2024?

New York City's free public pools officially open for the season on Thursday, June 27.

They will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, with a break for cleaning between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Find a free NYC pool near me

The city has more than 50 outdoor pools across the five boroughs. Use this link to find one near you and learn more.

Pools range in size, including 13 Olympic-sized pools:

Brooklyn: Betsy Head Pool, Kosciuszko Pool, McCarren Park Pool, Red Hook Pool and Sunset Park Pool

Betsy Head Pool, Kosciuszko Pool, McCarren Park Pool, Red Hook Pool and Sunset Park Pool The Bronx: Crotona Pool and Van Cortlandt Pool

Crotona Pool and Van Cortlandt Pool Manhattan: Hamilton Fish Pool, Highbridge Pool, Jackie Robinson Pool and Thomas Jefferson Pool

Hamilton Fish Pool, Highbridge Pool, Jackie Robinson Pool and Thomas Jefferson Pool Queens: Astoria Pool

Astoria Pool Staten Island: Lyons Pool

You can also find water features, like sprinklers and fountains, here.

NYC pool rules and safety

City pools have strict rules about what you can wear and what you can bring with you.

Swimsuits are required for all visitors. If you need to cover up, only plain, white shirts and hats are allowed.

The Parks Department says sunscreen is provided at all locations.

Locks are also required to keep your belongings safe.

Visitors are not allowed to bring food, glass bottles, electronic devices or newspapers. Officials also recommend leaving jewelry, credit cards and other valuables at home.

The city offers free swim lessons for multiple age groups. Most of the current sessions have closed, but you can sign up for the waiting list here.