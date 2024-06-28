Lifeguard shortage prevents some NYC public pools from fully opening. The problem some say is behind the struggle

NEW YORK -- New York City's public pools are open for the summer, but some have sections closed because of a shortage of lifeguards.

Kids can finally enjoy the newly renovated Astoria Pool, but only part of it. The middle section of the pool is sandwiched between two vast, empty portions. Facing them are empty chairs because there aren't enough lifeguards to watch over the entire pool.

Two sections of Astoria Pool remain empty because there aren't enough lifeguards to keep an eye on the entire pool. CBS New York

"This is a really small section for the children. It's very sad ... How will we have lifeguards in New York City when no one's teaching us how to swim?" mother Ashley Clark said.

Lifeguard trainer says fewer people know how to swim

Mordechai Eliyahu has been running Lifeguard Training New York since 2008 and is seeing a trend now.

"More people interested ... Less people able to swim than I've ever seen," he said.

He says he started a lifeguard prep class and it is popular, but by the time they're certified, summer's almost over.

"At the end of summer, the shortage gets ten times worse. These people get certified, they already have to go away to college. That's really when the pay goes really up," he said.

Mayor Adams says NYC can afford to hire more lifeguards

With more than 600 lifeguards across the five boroughs, the city says it's hired more than it did last year.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke to CBS New York's Marcia Kramer on "The Point," saying the city can afford to hire more.

"We need people to come and be part of lifeguards. Young people, this is a good way to start employment and we want to encourage them to become lifeguards," he said.

The city Parks Department says it expects to see more lifeguards on duty in the coming days as it plans on recertifying more through July 4.

How to become a NYC lifeguard

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, have at least 20/30 vision in one eye and 20/40 in the other without corrective lenses, and be able to swim 50 yards in 45 seconds or less with proper form.

The qualifying test includes a swim exam and a vision exam.

Applicants who pass the qualifying test then have to undergo a 16-session training program to receive certification.

More information about becoming a lifeguard is available on the city Parks Department website.