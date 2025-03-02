Andrew Cuomo positions himself in NYC mayoral race as public safety candidate. Here's who just endorsed him.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's campaign for New York City mayor came out of the box with a fast start on Sunday, featuring a pointed critique of the other candidates in the race that goes to the heart of public anxiety.

At his first public outing since announcing Saturday his intention to run, Cuomo picked up two labor endorsements.

Cuomo paints himself as the public safety candidate

Sunday's event came in front of a raucous crowd of members from the carpenters' and painters' unions. And Cuomo gave them what they were looking for. He lambasted his opponents for creating a public safety crisis that makes New Yorkers afraid to walk the streets.

"We know that these politicians now running to be mayor made a terrible, terrible mistake. They uttered the three dumbest words ever uttered by a government official: 'cut police funding.' They cut $1 billion from the police budget. What did you think was going to happen? It created a city in chaos," Cuomo said.

After his speech, CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer asked the former governor why he wasted no time slamming his opponents' public safety credentials.

"They devalued the police, so now we can't even get people to sign up for the jobs. Literally, we're having trouble recruiting police," Cuomo responded.

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams also speak out

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Cuomo after his resignation, was non-committal about his entry into the race.

"You know, as I've said before, anyone who wants to run for any office certainly is able to do so," Hochul said.

Mayor Eric Adams, who also wants to be the public safety candidate, said, "Come one, come all. We all gotta come out. We can't hide in the shadows. We gotta come out, give our real positions, so I'm looking forward to it. It's campaign season."

The big question going forward is what Cuomo's entry into the race means for his opponents, how it may impact their ability to raise money, and if any of them will decide to drop out.

Cuomo supporters, opponents make their voices heard

Inside the union hall where Cuomo spoke, supporters offered a variety of reasons for why they want him to be the next mayor.

"The current mayor, he's with Trump, man. I don't know. Gov. Cuomo is not for Trump," one said.

"I just feel like he has the right kind of policies that needs to change in New York, quite honestly," another said.

Outside the union hall, women rallied to remind voters that Cuomo was forced out of office.

"We say hell no to Andrew Cuomo," one person said.

"Let me be clear: if Cuomo does return to power, it will send a dangerous message that the powerful can get away with anything, that justice is just a word, that survivors don't matter," said Ana Maria Archila, of the Working Families Party.