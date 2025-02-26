Andrew Cuomo's possible run for NYC mayor boosted by newly formed super PAC

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's friends have formed a super PAC to boost his candidacy for New York City mayor.

Cuomo appears to be firmly in the conversation to run in a crowded field for the Democratic nomination. All that's left for him to do is have a family confab and formally make an announcement that he's in.

Cuomo up big in yet another poll

A new poll conducted for Tusk Strategies has Cuomo with 38%, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani with 12%, Mayor Eric Adams with 10% and six others in single digits. It just the latest to show Cuomo with a wide lead in a hypothetical race.

It also comes as the former governor's buddies filed paperwork to form a super PAC called "Fix the City," designed to raise $15 million to boost Cuomo's anticipated campaign.

Cuomo is scheduled to have dinner with his three daughters on Thursday to get their support for entering the race. Sources tell CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer that Cuomo wants his campaign to be both a family and personal decision.

Pundits say Cuomo's appeal is his ability to get things done and reputation as a tough guy, one who can stand up to President Trump.

"We saw him during COVID stand up to the president, so we know he has the character to be able to go toe-to-toe on some issues with Donald Trump. So that's not a question, and I think New Yorkers want to see a fighter. But more importantly, I think New Yorkers want to see someone who's had a record, has the name ID that they recognize," political expert J.C. Polanco said.

Mayor Adams remains confident in his chances at reelection

There are now nine people running in the June 24 Democratic primary, but experts predict that if -- or when -- Cuomo gets into the race, some of the candidates with low polling numbers may decide to pack it in. The big question is which people stay in.

One who has said repeatedly he's going nowhere is Adams. In fact, he insisted on Wednesday he's going to keep his job, whether Cuomo runs or not. The mayor appears to be unperturbed by the spate of recent polls that show the former governor ahead by a mile.

"This is going to be a long competitive race and I'm looking forward to it," Adams said. "No one who's running for mayor right now has ever run a mayor race but Eric Adams. I know how to win."