NYC Marathon brings road and bridge closures for 2024 race. Here's the full list.

NEW YORK -- The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes over the city this Sunday, with several major roads and bridges closed across the five boroughs.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic, and race organizers recommend fans and runners take mass transit.

Whether you're watching in person or just getting around, beware of the following closures.

What roads are closed for the NYC Marathon?

Dozens of roads will be closed across the city Sunday, along with five bridges that connect the boroughs.

The NYPD warns the following streets will be closed on race day:

Staten Island:

Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Wall Street (aka Richmond County Ballpark Driveway) between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street

Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard

McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place

Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road

West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard

Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard

Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue

Verrazano Bridge

Brooklyn:

Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street

Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street

7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

Queens:

11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)

Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Manhattan:

Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound)

East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)

142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 124th Street

Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street

East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street

West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive

Terrace Drive between West Drive and East Drive

Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive

West 85th Street Approach to West Drive

West 81st Street Approach to West Drive

West 77th Street Approach to West Drive

West 67th Street Approach to West Drive

Bronx:

Willis Avenue Bridge

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street

Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street

East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Family Reunion:

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street

West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway

Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle

What bridges are closed for the NYC Marathon?

The upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed in both directions starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. The bridge will then close to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Earlier this year, the MTA floated the idea of charging race organizers $750,000 to shut down the bridge. The governor ended up getting involved and the idea was shot down.

Verrazano Bridge connecting Staten Island and Brooklyn

Pulaski Bridge connecting Brooklyn and Queens

Queensboro Bridge connecting Queens and Manhattan

Madison Avenue Bridge connecting Manhattan and the Bronx

Willis Avenue Bridge connecting the Bronx and Manhattan

Where will traffic be worst during the marathon?

Marathon day traffic tends to be at its worst near the start on Staten Island and the finish in Central Park.

Expect closures and extensive delays traveling between Staten Island and Brooklyn, as well as Manhattan's East Side. Traffic should be a little smoother on the West Side of Manhattan.

Runners should to take the Staten Island Ferry to the starting line, and the MTA says extra staff will be deployed around the start and finish lines and other popular viewing points.