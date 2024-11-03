Watch CBS News
Who won the NYC Marathon? 2024 winners, times and results so far

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS/AP

NYC Marathon 2024 runner raises money for cancer research
NYC Marathon 2024 runner raises money for cancer research 04:12

NEW YORK -- The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon is taking runners from all over the world on a tour of the five boroughs today. 

Check this page for updates on the winners as runners cross the finish line in Central Park. 

Who won the 2024 NYC Marathon?

ATHLETICS-US-MARATHON-NEW YORK
Daniel Romanchuk of the US crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division during the New York Marathon in New York City on November 3, 2024. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

American Daniel Romanchuck won the men's wheelchair championship, snapping Marcel Hug's three-year winning streak. Romanchuck, who also won the 2018 and 2019 races, finished in 1 hour, 36 minutes and 31 seconds. 

American Susannah Scaroni won the women's wheelchair race for the second time, after finishing in 3rd place last year. Scaroni finished in 1:48:05, more than 10 minutes before fellow American Tatyana McFadden, the second-place finisher.  

The professional women's open division took off at 8:35 a.m. The men's division started at 9:05 a.m. 

How do winning times for 2024 compare to past races? 

Last year, Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia broke the all-time record in the men's race with a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds. Albert Korir of Kenya was the runner-up, crossing the finish line at 2:06:57. Shura Kitata of Ethiopia finished in 3rd place at 2:07:11.

Hellen Obiri of Kenya won the 2023 women's race and clocked in at 2:27:23. Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia was the runner-up, with a time of 2:27:29. Sharon Lokedi of Kenya came in 3rd at 2:27:33. 

Hug and Catherine Debrunner won the men's and women's wheelchair races, respectively. Hug finished in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 29 seconds. Debrunner's time was 1:39:32. 

Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

