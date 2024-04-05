MTA calls off plan to charge NYC marathon after governor says "fix this mess"

N.Y. Gov. Hochul to MTA: "Allow the Marathon to move forward as it always has"

N.Y. Gov. Hochul to MTA: "Allow the Marathon to move forward as it always has"

NEW YORK -- The MTA is calling off its plan to charge the New York City marathon for shutting down the Verrazano Narrows Bridge.

Earlier this week, CBS New York confirmed the agency wanted to charge the marathon $750,000 annually for using the bridge. Gov. Kathy Hochul put out a statement Thursday night, telling them to "fix this mess."

"The marathon is an iconic symbol of New York City's tenacity and resilience that unites communities across the five boroughs each fall," Hochul said in her statement. "I've directed the MTA to fix this mess and allow the marathon to move forward as it always has."

The TCS New York City Marathon has been running over the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge since 1976. Race officials estimate the marathon generated $427 million for the city in 2019.

"Just let it be," Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said Wednesday. "Instead of stepping in the way and tripping the runners, figuratively and almost literately, [the MTA] should be figuring out ways to get more people to participate."

According to public records, New York Road Runners saw a revenue of more than $85 million last year, but its net income was roughly $12 million after expenses. Officials warned the MTA's request could lead to increased entrance fees.

The agency was also looking to charge the TD Five Borough Bike Tour for closing the bridge. It's unclear where that stands after the governor's intervention, but organizers said earlier this week, "The ride is as diverse as the city itself and we don't want this to ever change."