NYC Marathon 2024 route maps show course runners will follow through New York City this Sunday

NEW YORK -- The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon will chart a 26.2 mile course that travels throughout all five boroughs this Sunday.

Here's a detailed look at the route maps showing the path runners will take to the finish line.

Where will the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon route start?

The marathon route starts in Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island before traveling across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn. The race begins with the professional wheelchair division at 8 a.m., with the final wave of runners taking off at 11:30 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to take the Staten Island Ferry to access the starting area. Ferries depart from the Whitehall Ferry Terminal in Manhattan and shuttle buses take runners directly to School Road at Bay Street on Staten Island.

Spectators are not allowed in the start area. To watch the first leg of the race, line up along Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn, where runners come over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and continue along Fourth Avenue.

A detailed map of the starting area is available.

Where is the NYC marathon finish line for 2024?

The finish line is located at West 67th Street in Manhattan's iconic Central Park.

Spectators can watch inside the park from Columbus Circle to the south end of the grandstands, approximately 500 feet before the finish line.

The general viewing area can be accessed via Broadway at West 61st Street or West 62nd Street, or from the east side via the Central Park path by Heckscher Fields. Grandstand tickets are also available to watch the runners cross over the finish.

After the race, participants will be directed to exit the park at West 77th Street.

Here's a detailed map of the finish area.

Map of the TCS NYC Marathon course for 2024

The 26.2-mile course kicks off in Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island, then heads across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn, over the Pulaski Bridge into Queens, the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan, the Madison Avenue Bridge into the Bronx and the Willis Avenue Bridge into Manhattan to finish in Central Park.

Two million spectators are expected to line up along the route to cheer on the 50,000 participants.

The five bridges listed above will be closed, along with dozens of roads across the boroughs.

A full map of the course is available.

Watch a video preview of the course

Does the NYC marathon course change each year?

The marathon course typically stays the same, but it has changed some over the years.

It started out in 1970 as a race around Central Park. In 1976, it expanded across all five boroughs.

Then in 2008, a corral system was introduced to assign runners slightly different routes through Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. However, they all merge by mile-eight.