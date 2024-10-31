NYC Marathon returns for 2024. See the start time, schedule and more details for Sunday's race.

NEW YORK -- The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon returns this Sunday, with more than 50,000 runners from around the world arriving in the Big Apple.

Expect traffic and road closures across the five boroughs for this international event.

Here's everything to know about the start time, route and how to track the results.

What day is the NYC Marathon?

In this aerial view, runners compete as they cross over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on November 05, 2023 in New York City. Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

The New York City marathon is held each year on the first Sunday in November. This year, that's Nov. 3.

What time does the NYC Marathon start?

The marathon officially kicks off at 8 a.m. on Staten Island, then makes its way across the five boroughs.

8:00 a.m. Professional wheelchair division

Professional wheelchair division 8:22 a.m. Handcycling category and select athletes with disabilities

Handcycling category and select athletes with disabilities 8:35 a.m. Professional women's open division

Professional women's open division 9:05 a.m. Professional men's open division

Professional men's open division 9:10 a.m. Wave 1

Wave 1 9:45 a.m. Wave 2

Wave 2 10:20 a.m. Wave 3

Wave 3 10:55 a.m. Wave 4

Wave 4 11:30 a.m. Wave 5

NYC Marathon route map

The 26.2-mile course starts in Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island, travels across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn, then up to Queens, over to Manhattan, up into the Bronx and back down to finish at West Drive and West 67th Street in Central Park.

See more detailed maps of the route, and starting and finishing areas here.

Where to watch in person

While the marathon draws tens of thousands of participants, organizers also expect two million spectators to line the route cheering them on.

Organizers say these are the best spots to watch as the runners pass by.

Brooklyn:

Fourth Avenue (Miles 2-4): Watch the race come over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and continue along Fourth Avenue. Subway access: R

Watch the race come over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and continue along Fourth Avenue. Subway access: R Fourth Avenue and Flatbush Avenue (Mile 8) : Subway access: B, D, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5

: Subway access: B, D, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5 Williamsburg and Greenpoint (Miles 10-13): Watch the race as it approaches Pulaski Bridge and crosses into Queens. Subway access: G, L, M, J

Queens:

Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1): The bridge that connects Brooklyn to Queens is closed to spectators, but fans can watch from the Queens side, just past the halfway mark. Subway access: 7, G, E

Manhattan:

First Avenue (Miles 16-18): Subway access: N, Q, R, 4, 5, 6, F

Subway access: N, Q, R, 4, 5, 6, F East Harlem (Miles 18-20): Subway access: 6

Subway access: 6 Charity Cheer Zone, First Avenue and 120th Street (Miles 19-20): Celebrate the runners raising money for one of NYRR's 500+ official charity partners. Subway access: 6

Celebrate the runners raising money for one of NYRR's 500+ official charity partners. Subway access: 6 Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24): Watch the race before it enters Central Park. Subway access: Q, 4, 5, 6

Watch the race before it enters Central Park. Subway access: Q, 4, 5, 6 United Airlines Zone, Columbus Circle: Subway access: A, C, D, 1

Subway access: A, C, D, 1 Race Finish, 67th Street on West Drive: The general spectator area is inside Central Park from Columbus Circle to the south end of the grandstands, approximately 500 feet before the finish line.

Grandstand Seating tickets are also available to watch the final push over the finish.

Live tracker and results

Runners make their way up 4th Avenue in Brooklyn during the TCS New York City Marathon on November 05, 2023 in New York City. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Whether you're watching in person or from afar, get real-time updates with this interactive tracker here.

Once the race is over, you can also find results and the winners announced here.

NYC Marathon street closures

The Verrazzano-Narrows, Pulaski, Queensboro, Madison Avenue and Willis Avenue bridges will be closed, as well as dozens of streets across the five boroughs.

Staten Island:

Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Wall Street (aka Richmond County Ballpark Driveway) between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street

Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard

McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place

Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road

West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard

Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard

Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue

Verrazano Bridge

Brooklyn:

Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street

Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street

7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

Queens:

11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)

Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Manhattan:

Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound)

East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)

142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 124th Street

Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street

East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street

West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive

Terrace Drive between West Drive and East Drive

Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive

West 85th Street Approach to West Drive

West 81st Street Approach to West Drive

West 77th Street Approach to West Drive

West 67th Street Approach to West Drive

Bronx:

Willis Avenue Bridge

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street

Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street

East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Family Reunion:

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street

West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway

Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle

Subways, buses and ferries

Spectators: The MTA says extra staff will be deployed to stations around the start and finish lines and other popular viewing points, including Queensboro Plaza and the Lexington Avenue-59th Street stations. Some of the stairwells may be designed entrance or exit only to prevent overcrowding.

Also note that northbound C trains will run express between Canal Street and 125th Street, and northbound 1 trains will also run express from 96th Street to 145th Street due to planned work, the MTA says.

As for buses, Central Park Traverse Roads at 5th, 79th and 96th streets will be closed for most of the day. Buses will not be allowed to cross Fifth Avenue during the race, and riders should expect other diversions along the route.

Starting line: Runners are encouraged to take the Staten Island Ferry to the starting line. During the early morning hours, take the 1 train to South Ferry, the R train to Whitehall Street or the 4 train to Bowling Green, then walk to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal. On Staten Island, shuttle buses will take runners directly from the ferry to School Road at Bay Street.