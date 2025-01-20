In note to President Trump, Murphy calls congestion pricing "a disaster" and asks for federal review

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy penned a letter to President Donald Trump regarding congestion pricing, saying it's an area in which the two of them can find common ground.

In his letter, Murphy reminded Trump that he has previously said he would "terminate" congestion pricing during his first week back in office.

Murphy said he's "open to congestion pricing in concept," but says the way New York has implemented its "scheme has never been well-designed or adequately studied, and the lack of proper analysis was exacerbated over the last year as officials repeatedly made significant changes to the program and secretly rushed them through federal approvals."

"The resulting congestion pricing plan is a disaster for working- and middle-class New Jersey commuters and residents who need or want to visit Lower Manhattan and now need to pay a big fee on top of the bridge and tunnel tolls they already pay. And adding insult to injury, New Jersey communities are not being fully compensated for the additional traffic and attendant pollution that will be re-routed to them because of congestion pricing," Murphy wrote.

The governor concluded his letter requesting "New York's congestion pricing scheme receive the close look it deserved but did not receive from the federal government last year."

Murphy and other opponents of New York congestion pricing have long said they aren't giving up on the fight, even though their lawsuits have yet to have stopped the program. New Jersey argued in court that congestion pricing would cause more air pollution in Fort Lee and nearby areas as drivers would try to avoid the toll.