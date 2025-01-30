President Trump considering ending congestion pricing, highly-placed source says

MTA reports faster travel times for drivers since start of congestion pricing

MTA reports faster travel times for drivers since start of congestion pricing

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul have spoken twice in the past week about ending congestion pricing in New York City, a highly-placed source familiar with the conversation told CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer.

The most recent conversation happened Thursday morning, the source said.

Hochul defends program

During the conversation, Hochul told Mr. Trump that initial data shows congestion pricing was working, and made the case for keeping the program, the source told Kramer.

"America's economy relies on New York City, and New York City relies on public transit -- that's why Gov. Hochul will always advocate for funding the commuter rail, subways and buses that fuel the economic growth of the greatest city in the world," a spokesperson for Hochul said.

Mr. Trump told Hochul he wouldn't take any action to stop it without speaking with her first, and that they would talk again next week, the source said.

Congestion pricing in the crosshairs

Mr. Trump has previously said he would "terminate" congestion pricing.

Lawmakers from New Jersey, Long Island and the northern suburbs of New York have all vigorously opposed the plan and have tried repeatedly to stop it, though it has survived every legal challenge to date.

