Rep. Josh Gottheimer running for governor of New Jersey

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat known for his fight against New York City congestion pricing, announced he is running for governor in 2025.

Gottheimer joins a slew of other Democratic candidates, including former State Sen. Stephen Sweeney, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former military helicopter pilot, will enter the race next week, according to sources.

Gottheimer joins crowded Democratic field

With the powerful Bergen County chair's support, Gottheimer made his announcement at a diner in South Hackensack on Friday.

"As governor, I'll bring down your property and income taxes. Let me say it again because I am not sure you've heard that from a Democrat in a really long time. I am going to cut your property and income taxes," said Gottheimer, who is about to enter his fourth term in the House of Representatives.

"And we believe in giving people a hand up when they need it, and fighting Donald Trump when we need to, or anyone else who messes with Jersey," Gottheimer said. "We need more cops on the beat and more community policing."

Gottheimer and Sherrill comfortably won reelection last week and do not have to step down to run for governor.

Republicans gearing up for political fight

New Jersey Republicans are gearing up for a political fight to flip the governor's office, criticizing Democrats who control all branches of state government.

"That one-party rule down there now for close to seven years. Have you seen any property taxes reduced? And let me ask you a question. Did he say anything, did he criticize Phil Murphy's budgets?" said State Sen. Jon Bramnick, who is running on the GOP side.

Jack Ciattarelli, who narrowly lost to Gov. Phil Murphy in the 2021 election, said he blames Gottheimer and Democrats for break-ins and car thefts across the state.

"Convenient for Josh to find affordability talking points after this past Election Day. Apparently, he expects voters to forget that while he's been in Washington getting nothing accomplished, he has continually supported the Trenton Democrats who have given us the highest property taxes, worst business climate, sanctuary cities, home break-ins, and car thefts. He can make up any slogan he wants, but the facts are he and his party have failed New Jersey," Ciattarelli said in a statement to CBS News New York.

New Jersey is historically considered a blue state, but the 2024 presidential election was very close. President-elect Donald Trump lost to Vice President Kamala Harris by just 5 percentage points.

"With the right Republican, we can win. But that's a Republican who appeals to swing voters and moderate Democrats," Bramnick said.

Murphy is term-limited and cannot run in 2025.