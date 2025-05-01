N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul announces funding for subway safety

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is outlining the investments in the state budget to make the subways safer.

"This is the beating heart of this city, this is what sets us apart from all others -- getting people anywhere they want to go within minutes. It's extraordinary," the governor said in her opening remarks Thursday at Grand Central Station in Manhattan.

Hochul's announcement came days after the state decided pump $68.4 billion into the MTA's capital plan, which includes platform barriers at 100 more stations, LED lighting to make stations brighter, replacing aging turnstiles with gates that are harder to evade, moving forward with the Interborough Express connecting Brooklyn and Queens, making stations more accessible and enhancing Hudson Valley service.

"When I first took office three and a half years ago, this system faced a triple threat. First of all, subway crime was raging, absolutely raging, I would say, as an outgrowth of the pandemic, of which we know we were the epicenter for the nation. Ridership was down, it was absolutely lagging, and the MTA faced a looming fiscal crisis that threatened to bring this system to a screeching halt," she continued. "Those were real challenges, but we were undaunted, we knew we needed to lean hard into them and find solutions that would work."

The governor spoke about securing recurring funding to save the MTA "from literally falling off the fiscal cliff," and pointed to safety measures she has implemented, from deploying the National Guard to flooding the system with police overnight, cracking down on fare evasion and installing more cameras.

"When it comes to public safety, I refuse to back down," she said.

She went on to say the budget deal includes $44 million for the National Guard task force, $77 million to keep funding NYPD officers on overnight trains, and $30 million for homeless outreach teams.

She also spoke about increasing the number of mental health beds, strengthening Kendra's Law around outpatient treatment, reforming the state's discovery laws and making it a misdemeanor to hide your face with a mask when committing a felony crime.

"That's important, because we've seen in the subway people masking themselves trying to evade the cameras that we put in place. But if you're hiding under a mask, how are our police supposed to identify you and make sure you don't hurt somebody else the next day?" she said.

MTA, feds clash over subway crime

Hochul said crime in the subway is down 16% compared to 2019, before the pandemic. She also said ridership is up 7% year-over-year.

Nonetheless, the governor also acknowledged a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death on a 5 train last week, and there is more work to do.

The MTA said earlier this week subway crime is also trending down so far this year. In the first quarter, major crimes dropped more than 18% from 2024.

But despite these efforts, the federal government -- specifically, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy -- has criticized the MTA for not doing more. In recent days, he threatened to withhold funding for the agency if crime doesn't continue to decrease.

The MTA also said this week some subway cameras will now test out an artificial intelligence feature to help law enforcement during investigations. The agency stressed, however, the AI feature will not use facial recognition.