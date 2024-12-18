More National Guard coming to help with NYC subway security as cameras are now in every car

NEW YORK -- Officials on Wednesday announced more National Guard support for the NYPD in the transit system during the busy holiday season.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said 250 more troops will join the effort to help keep the subways safe.

"Thanks to our five-point plan to improve public safety, subway crime is down 10% just since last March. And only two years since the year 1970 have we had fewer subway crimes than we had last year," Hochul said. "It's clear to me, as I've heard from many people, that the presence of the National Guard has made not just a physical difference, but a psychological difference in how they feel about safety.

"I'll be clear: this is not in response to a specific crime. We're not seeing a trend that's alarming. But it's about continuing a strategy that has proven its success and expanding it to include more people," Hochul added.

In addition, Hochul announced all subway cars are now equipped with new security cameras.

"That's extraordinary," Hochul said. "I just want everybody to know, if you're thinking about committing a crime on the subway, we're watching, and you will be caught."

The announcement of expanded security measures came on the same day the MTA approved a financial plan that includes a fare hike that could begin in August. During the same MTA meeting where the financial plan was approved, MTA Chair Janno Lieber said subway ridership has reached its highest level since the pandemic.