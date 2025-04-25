Watch CBS News
Man fatally stabbed at Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall subway station

Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
A man was fatally stabbed at the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall subway station Friday morning. 

Police say the victim, 38, was stabbed while on the southbound platform shortly after 8:30 a.m. 

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, where he died a short time later. 

Police say a dispute started on the train and the extended onto the platform, where the stabbing took place. 

The suspect took off, police said. 

Southbound 4, 5, and 6 trains skipped the station while the investigation was under way. 

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber was on the scene.  

The incident comes as safety in New York City's transit system has come under intense scrutiny by the federal government. Officials in New York have touted a drop in crime in the transit system, which they say is down 45% compared to right before the pandemic. Meanwhile, DOT Secretary Sean Duffy has threatened cut federal funds from the MTA if the agency doesn't address crime in the system. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

