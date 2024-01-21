MTA testing subway platform barriers at 4 stations in New York City

MTA soon to test subway platform barriers at 4 stations in New York City

NEW YORK -- The MTA is testing out new safety measures at several subway stations in the city.

The 191st Street station in Washington Heights is one of four stations that have new platform barriers. They are in place to essentially keep people off the tracks, and its all in an effort to keep riders safe.

Video from inside the 191st Street station shows the yellow barriers at the edge of the platform. The others will be at West 8th Street-New York Aquarium station and the Clark Street station in Brooklyn. The fourth location is still to be determined.

They're apparently strategically located to avoid obstructing car doors so people can get on and off the trains. The MTA said this is part of a larger effort to advance safety by preventing "intrusion" on the tracks, which is any unauthorized entry onto the tracks, so to prevent someone from falling or being shoved onto the tracks.

CBS New York asked subway riders what they think about this pilot program.

"I think it would be great for safety if someone stumbles and falls," said Michael Knerr of Washington Heights.

"I feel like they can help us to prevent from falling," commuter Perla Blanco said.

"A lot of people, you see that one girl she had an accident in Queens, she fainted. This could prevent that from happening," commuter Shaylina Cordero said.

"I don't think they're gonna do a lot, though. People are still gonna run over, do stupid things. No matter how much you try to protect, things are gonna happen," added Felix Veras of Washington Heights.

In 2022, the MTA's Track Trespassing Task Force released a report which found track trespassing incidents increased 20% from 2019 to 2021, a trend it says continued into 2022. The agency hopes this effort could help prevent that.

Transit officials will study the program and decide whether to add additional stations.

Subway safety is an important issue -- one CBS New York is taking a deeper dive into. We got an inside look at the NYPD's Transit Command Center, a place officers monitor all the cameras at stations and on trains.