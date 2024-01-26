MTA installing more subway platform barriers this weekend

MTA soon to test subway platform barriers at 4 stations in New York City

NEW YORK -- The MTA will be putting up more subway platform barriers this weekend.

The yellow gates were installed last weekend at the 191st Street station in Washington Heights are part of a new pilot safety program designed to prevent people from falling onto the tracks.

Crews will begin installing them this weekend at the Clark Street station on the 2/3 line in Brooklyn. Trains will be bypassing that station Friday night and Saturday.

Barriers will also be installed at the West 8th Street-New York Aquarium station and one other station that has yet to be determined.

The MTA says the barriers are spaced to avoid obstructing train doors.