MTA installing more subway platform barriers this weekend
NEW YORK -- The MTA will be putting up more subway platform barriers this weekend.
The yellow gates were installed last weekend at the 191st Street station in Washington Heights are part of a new pilot safety program designed to prevent people from falling onto the tracks.
Crews will begin installing them this weekend at the Clark Street station on the 2/3 line in Brooklyn. Trains will be bypassing that station Friday night and Saturday.
Barriers will also be installed at the West 8th Street-New York Aquarium station and one other station that has yet to be determined.
The MTA says the barriers are spaced to avoid obstructing train doors.
