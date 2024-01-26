Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA installing more subway platform barriers this weekend

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MTA soon to test subway platform barriers at 4 stations in New York City
MTA soon to test subway platform barriers at 4 stations in New York City 02:17

NEW YORK -- The MTA will be putting up more subway platform barriers this weekend.

The yellow gates were installed last weekend at the 191st Street station in Washington Heights are part of a new pilot safety program designed to prevent people from falling onto the tracks.

Crews will begin installing them this weekend at the Clark Street station on the 2/3 line in Brooklyn. Trains will be bypassing that station Friday night and Saturday.

Barriers will also be installed at the West 8th Street-New York Aquarium station and one other station that has yet to be determined.

The MTA says the barriers are spaced to avoid obstructing train doors.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 9:11 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.