Newark officials call on suspects in deadly shooting to turn themselves in, "there is no hiding"

New Jersey officials are sharing the latest details about the weekend's deadly shooting that killed a 10-year-old boy and 21-year-old woman in Newark.

So far, there have been no arrests, two days after the brazen shooting rattled the city.

"This past weekend was a dark weekend in Essex County, in general," Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said in his opening remarks.

Grief counselors are on hand Monday at Newark public schools, as police continue to search for the gunmen. The superintendent says support will be offered to students and staff this week to cope with the difficult loss.

Mayor Ras Baraka said he visited the victims' families at the hospital over the weekend, and spent the morning with community groups at Chancellor Avenue School.

"Watching kids come out of the classroom crying was very difficult for me. Very, very difficult as a father, as a man in this city, and very difficult as the mayor," Baraka said. "We've been working tirelessly and endlessly to make sure violence is reduced in the city, but these incidents make clear that there is a lot more work to be done."

Stephens and Baraka noted the shooting is against trend, saying the city saw 81 homicides in 2022 compared to 38 so far this year.

2 dead, 3 wounded in Newark shooting

Exclusive surveillance video shows the disturbing timeline of events Saturday night. A group can be seen standing outside a liquor store on the corner of Leslie Street and Chancellor Avenue, when two shooters fire multiple times before fleeing.

The bullets struck a total of five people, killing 10-year-old Jordan Garcia and 21-year-old Kia Mae Scott.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said the department "will not rest" until they catch the suspects responsible.

"That night was a very tragic night. My heart, condolences go out to the families of the homicide victims. To hear the yelling and the wailing of those mothers in the hospital is something I will never forget," he said.

The others injured were an 11-year-old boy, 19-year-old man and 60-year-old man.

Stephens identified the 11-year-old as Garcia's brother. He and the 60-year-old are in stable condition, while the 19-year-old is in critical condition.

Learning more about the victims

Sunday night, community members rallied around the victims' families.

Relatives said 10-year-old Garcia was a budding athlete with a love for football. Scott's mother said her daughter had stepped out Saturday evening to pick something up at a nearby store when she was shot.

"It's a shame. They killed my daughter, they shooting people, it's ridiculous. Where you at though, where you at? You will be caught," said mother Annette Ryan.

The Essex County Sheriff has announced a reward of up to $10,0000 for information leading to an arrest.

"It's clear on what needs to happen, that these perpetrators need to turn themselves in immediately -- before the sun goes down tonight, would be preferable, that you turn yourselves in as soon as possible," said Baraka, adding, "The community is on alert, on lookout, and we will make sure that justice is done."

"What you did was cowardly, heartless and unforgiveable. You shattered families and shook an entire city. You proved nothing but your own weakness. So hear me clearly, we are coming, there is no hiding, there is no running, there is nothing that will change what's coming. There is no corner of this county, no block, no basement, no friend's couch that will keep you hidden," Essex County Sheriff Robert Young said.