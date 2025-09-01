Newark Airport ground stop lifted, dozens of delays reported

Newark Liberty International Airport faced another ground stop Monday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration says the ground stop has since been lifted, but the airport is reporting dozens of delays for the Labor Day travel rush.

This was the second ground stop at Newark Airport in less than a week. Another was issued last Thursday, leading to hours of delays heading into the holiday weekend.

The FAA ordered the latest ground stop around 2 p.m. Monday, and it was lifted a short time later. As of 2:30 p.m., Newark reported 93 flights had been delayed and two had been canceled.

New York City's other major airports were also reporting some delays. John F. Kennedy International Airport had 82, and LaGuardia Airport had 61 as of earlier in the afternoon.

At this point, there's no word on exactly what caused Monday's ground stop at Newark. The FAA said Thursday equipment issues had impacted radio frequencies for some air traffic controllers.

Tough summer for travel at Newark Airport

The airport has been plagued by problems since the start of the summer. Hundreds of flights have had to be canceled or delayed, partly due to runway construction and partly due to equipment issues that caused air traffic controllers to briefly lose communication on multiple occasions.

The FAA began limiting flights at Newark and suggested earlier this month that the slowdown should remain in effect until October 2026.

The impacted runway has since reopened, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said he is working to improve equipment and train more air traffic controllers.