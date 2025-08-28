Watch CBS News
FAA orders ground stop for Newark Airport, citing equipment issues

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Newark Liberty International Airport is under a ground stop Thursday afternoon. 

It was issued shortly after noon and comes prior to a busy holiday weekend. Arriving flights appeared to be delayed by approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

"The FAA is pausing some flights into Newark Liberty International Airport due to equipment issues. We are investigating the cause," a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.  

The airport is still limiting flights due to air traffic control staffing and equipment issues from earlier in the year. The FAA suggested earlier this month the slowdown remain in effect until October 2026. 

So far, there's no word on exactly what caused Thursday's ground stop or how long it will last.

Travelers should check with their airlines for the latest updates. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story.

