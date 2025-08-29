Labor Day Weekend brings travel rush to Newark and NYC airports

As Labor Day Weekend travel ramps up, concerns continue at Newark Liberty International Airport after a ground stop led to hours of delays Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said equipment issues at the Philadelphia tower that handles Newark's flights impacted radio frequencies for some air traffic controllers. The ground stop was lifted Thursday afternoon, but delays continued into the evening.

What to know traveling through NYC area airports

More than two million people are expected to travel through New York City area airports this holiday weekend. Travelers should check with their airlines for the status of individual flights.

The Transportation Security Administration urges people to arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Travelers are also asked to use mass transit, is possible, especially at John F. Kennedy International Airport where a major construction project is underway. To help incentivize, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is reducing its AirTrain fare to half price.

When to hit the roads or rails

It's going to be a busy weekend on the roads. According to AAA, the best times to head out are before noon Friday or as early as possible on Saturday.

"Leave as early as possible. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, if you left before noon, you'd be in good shape," said AAA Northeast Senior Manager of Public Affairs Robert Sinclair Jr. "But our area, being third most popular destination, will see a lot of travelers to the city and through the city and from the city."

NJ Transit says it's providing extra train and bus service Friday afternoon to help with any overcrowding. Also in New Jersey, the Hoboken PATH station will be closed for track work from 11:59 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.