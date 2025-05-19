Watch CBS News
Newark airport experiences another air traffic control outage

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Megan Cerullo,
Olivia Rinaldi
Olivia Rinaldi
White House reporter
Olivia Rinaldi is a White House reporter at CBS News. She covered President Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and was previously an associate producer for "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" and a broadcast associate for "Face the Nation." She is based in Washington, D.C.
Olivia Rinaldi,
Kris Van Cleave
Kris Van Cleave
Kris Van Cleave
Emmy Award-winning journalist Kris Van Cleave is the senior transportation correspondent for CBS News based in Phoenix, Arizona, where he also serves as a national correspondent reporting for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.
Kris Van Cleave
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a brief radio system outage at the Philadelphia air traffic control center responsible for handling flights at Newark Liberty International Airport. 

The FAA said the control center lost radio frequencies for two seconds at around 11:35 a.m. local time Monday. Despite the outage, all aircraft "remained safely separated," the FAA said in a statement to CBS News. 

The brief outage is the fourth such incident to take place at Newark Airport since April 28 amid persistent equipment and staffing issues. After the April incident, a second outage on May 9 lasting 90 seconds resulted in 450 flights in and out of Newark being delayed. Another 141 flights were canceled, although heavy rain was also partially responsible for the delays and cancellations. 

A third outage on May 11 also caused widespread delays. 

The Philadelphia air traffic control facility that handles flights at Newark is also experiencing a staffing shortage. 

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said earlier this month that upgrades to the nation's air traffic control system are underway. They include updating the system with new software and equipment in a revamp that will cost "tens of billions of dollars," according to Duffy. The White House has already allocated $12.5 billion toward modernizing the system.

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

