Transportation secretary unveiling plan to overhaul air traffic control system after Newark airport outage

Duffy announcing air traffic control overhaul
U.S. transportation secretary to announce air traffic control overhaul 03:00

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is expected to unveil his plan for a new air traffic control system Thursday. The announcement comes as the international airport in Newark, New Jersey, continues to deal with disruptions following an outage last week.

Air traffic controllers directing flights into Newark Liberty International Airport lost communications and their screens went blank for about 90 seconds on April 28.

"We don't have a radar, so I don't know where you are," one controller was heard saying on a recorded transmission.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the outage lasted about 30 seconds, and it took another 30-60 seconds for planes to reappear on controllers' screens.

Several controllers went on trauma leave in the wake of the outage, which appears to at least in part be due to a fried copper wire. There have also been more than 4,000 delays and over 1,000 cancellations in and out of Newark.

In an interview before Duffy's announcement, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told CBS News he fully supports upgrading the air traffic control system.

"I'm not saying that the working conditions are acceptable, and I think that the controllers do an amazing job in terms of managing," Bastian said in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning."

Bastian said it's safe to get on an airplane, but he also said the air traffic control system can't operate in its current form for much longer.

"What we need is a significant investment by our government in air traffic control modernization, which I know this administration and I know the secretary of transportation is committed to delivering," Bastian said.

How to watch Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's air traffic control announcement

  • What: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is expected to announce his plan for a new air traffic control system.
  • Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
  • Time: 1:30 p.m. EDT
  • Location: Department of Transportation headquarters, Washington, D.C.
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.

