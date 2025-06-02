Newark Airport runway under construction reopens early to ease flight delays

A runway at Newark Liberty International Airport that was shut down for repairs has reopened nearly two weeks ahead of schedule to help ease flight disruptions.

Along with air traffic control staffing and equipment outages, the runway rehabilitation project contributed to delays and cancellations that plagued passengers for weeks in the New York metropolitan area.

Newark Airport runway reopens ahead of schedule

The runway at Newark reopened Monday, 13 days before the $121 million rehabilitation project was originally slated to end on June 15.

The number of flights at the airport was scaled back while it underwent repaving, lighting upgrades and the installation of new drainage infrastructure to meet Federal Aviation Administration safety standards.

It's expected the FAA will raise the number of arrivals and departures allowed by 34 per hour with runway 4L-22R back in service.

The runway, which was last rehabilitated in 2014, was showing significant signs of wear, officials said. Construction started in early March with closures on nights and weekends. The full 24/7 shutdown started April 15.

Additional construction will be done on nights and weekends from September through December, according to officials. The airport's two other runways, 4R-22L and 11-29, will still be available during those periods.

Duffy to give update on Newark Airport

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is scheduled to speak Monday afternoon about the significance of the runway's reopening and give an update on the air traffic control situation at Newark. He will be joined by officials from the FAA, United Airlines and the Port Authority of New York and Jersey at a 1 p.m. news conference.

Duffy said recently he expected the FAA to activate a new fiber line to improve air traffic control communication by the beginning of July.