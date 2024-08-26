New York City begins spraying for West Nile virus. Map shows where and when.

NEW YORK -- If you haven't noticed them already, you may see trucks driving through your New York City neighborhood to spray for mosquitos.

It's all in an effort to reduce the risk of West Nile virus. The season in the city typically runs from May to October.

Here are the parts of the city that are being sprayed

There have been six severe cases in the city so far this year. In an effort to reduce the risk, the Department of Health has its trucks out until 6 a.m. spraying pesticides in parts of Manhattan. It says a teaspoon per acre will be sprayed.

"This is a pesticide that we've been using for years. We know it's very safe, but we do recommend folks go indoors during the spray event for an added precaution," said Dr. Sally Slavinski, director of the Zoonotic Borne Disease Unit.

Read more: What to know about West Nile virus, symptoms after Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals illness

A map shows the locations that are being sprayed, from the Upper East and Upper West sides up to Inwood. There will be another round of spraying on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

The Department of Health will be out spraying early this week in Manhattan and Brooklyn. NYC Department of Health

Slavinski said the city routinely traps and tests mosquitos through its robust surveillance and control program.

"We use the surveillance system with the adult mosquitos to help us identify where we're seeing activity and so we can use the adulticiding as the means for controlling the adult mosquitos when we do find activity there," Slavinski said.

What to know about West Nile virus

"They're kind of annoying," Harlem resident Langston Ford said.

Ford, who is all of 5 years old, was talking about mosquitoes and showing one of his many bug bites.

"On my legs, my hands. Actually, a lot of them," he said.

"He's got the juiciest, sweetest skin in the world, so they bite him up constantly," Carl Ford added.

Read more: 3 New Jersey residents test positive for West Nile Virus, officials say

Langston's father added they always use insect repellent, which according to experts is the best defense against mosquitos which can transmit diseases -- West Nile being the most common -- in our area.

"The majority of the population that get infected actually have no symptoms," said Dr. Bernard Camins, the Mount Sinai Health System's medical director for infection prevention.

Camins said some can develop mild to moderate illness such as fever and body aches and, in rare cases, severe illness, which can lead to encephalitis or meningitis.

"People are at risk, especially if they're 60 years or older, or they are a recipient of an organ transplant, or they have diabetes or hypertension," Camins said.

The Department of Health says the most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate standing water on your property to help prevent them from breeding.