NYC health department to spray for mosquitoes to reduce West Nile virus risk. Maps show affected neighborhoods

NEW YORK – The New York City health department will be spraying pesticides in parts of the city next week to reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus.

Crews have been out ten times this summer and are scheduled to head out again this Monday and Wednesday, spraying in parts of Upper Manhattan and southwest Brooklyn.

At least four New Yorkers have tested positive for West Nile virus so far this year, according to the health department.

The health department says low concentrations of the pesticides Anvil 10+10, Duet or MERUS 3 will be used, and that they pose a low risk to people and pets. New Yorkers should stay indoors when possible during spraying. Skin and clothing exposed to pesticides should be washed with soap and water, and fruits and vegetables should always be washed with water.

New Yorkers are encouraged to eliminate any standing water around their homes to control the mosquito population.

Mosquito spraying in Manhattan

Spraying will take place in Manhattan starting at 8:30 p.m. Monday and continue through 6 a.m. Tuesday. If weather prevents spraying, it will take place Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Trucks will be in parts of the following neighborhoods:

Carnegie Hill,

Central Park,

East Harlem,

Fort George,

Hamilton Heights,

Harlem,

Inwood,

Lenox Hill,

Lincoln Square,

Manhattan Village,

Manhattanville,

Morningside Heights,

Sherman Creek,

Sugar Hill,

Upper East Side,

Upper West Side,

Washington Heights,

And Yorkville.

New York City Health Department

Mosquito spraying in Brooklyn

Spraying will take place in Brooklyn starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 6 a.m. Thursday. If weather prevents spraying, it will take place Thursday night into Friday morning.

Trucks will be in parts of the following neighborhoods:

Bath Beach,

Bay Ridge,

Bensonhurst,

Coney Island,

Dyker Heights,

Fort Hamilton,

Gravesend,

New Utrecht,

And Sea Gate.