3 New Jersey residents test positive for West Nile Virus, officials say

TRENTON, N.J. - Three New Jersey residents tested positive for West Nile Virus, health officials said Thursday.

These are the first cases of West Nile Virus in New Jersey so far this year.

Health officials said two patients, one person older than 70 and another under 18, have been treated and released. They are residents of Union and Middlesex counties, and their symptoms started in the first week of July. A third patient, a blood donor who had no symptoms, was reported in Somerset County.

These cases were detected earlier in the year than usual. New Jersey health officials say most West Nile Virus cases are detected from mid-August to mid-September,

"This year, New Jersey is seeing higher than average West Nile virus activity earlier than expected. As mosquito season can last into October, bite prevention will be essential in protecting yourself and your family against mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus in the remaining summer months and into the fall," New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Kaitlan Baston said. "This means avoiding mosquito bites through tried-and-true methods, like using insect repellants, wearing long sleeves and pants, and limiting outdoor activity during peak times for mosquito activity."

Symptoms of West Nile Virus

Symptoms of West Nile Virus are typically mild, with a fever. They can resemble COVID, or other typical cold and flu symptoms. About one in 150 people infected with WNV get a more severe form of the disease. Symptoms include:

Severe headache

High fever

Stiff neck

Stupor

Disorientation

Coma

Tremors

Convulsions

Muscle weakness

Paralysis

West Nile Virus is transmitted through mosquito bites. Officials urge residents to help prevent mosquitos from breeding by removing pools of standing water they may see on their properties. Some spots to keep an eye on include flowerpots, pet food dishes, birdbaths, swimming pool covers, clogged rain gutters, wading pools, wheelbarrows and trash containers.

For more information about West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne viruses in the state, check out the New Jersey Department of Health's website.