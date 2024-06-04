NYC will spray for mosquitoes starting this week. Maps show when & where.

How climate change is impacting the health of humans

NEW YORK -- The summer months bring warmer temperatures and longer days, but they also mean more mosquitoes.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will spray for the pests starting this Friday, June 7.

The spraying is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, then again on Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11, all weather permitting.

The DOH says it will target marshes and wetlands across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

Maps show where NYC will spray for mosquitoes

The city will begin spraying in four of the five boroughs, focusing on nonresidential areas. Here's a list of the locations.

New York City's DOH will start to spray for mosquitoes and West Nile virus on Friday, June 7. New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Brooklyn: Marine Park, Fresh Creek Park, Brookville Park and Far Rockaway (Zip codes: 11207, 11229, 11234, 11236, 11239)

Queens: Abandoned Flushing Airport and Alley Pond Park (Zip codes: 11354, 11355, 11356, 11357, 11361, 113262, 11363, 11364, 11365, 11413, 11422, 11430, 11691, 11692)

Bronx: Pelham Bay Park North and South (Zip codes: 10464, 10465, 10475)

Staten Island (Zip codes: 10303, 10305, 10306, 10308, 10309, 10311, 10312, 10314):

Goethals North

Corporate Park North

Corporate Park

Fairview Park

Saw Mill Marsh North

Saw Mill Marsh

Chelsea East

Chelsea

Fresh Kills, Richmond Town

Fresh Kills

Port Mobile

Wolfes Pond Park

Blue Heron Park

South Beach

Old Town

See more details on the exact locations here.

NYC DOH looking to stop the spread of West Nile

The DOH will use a low-flying helicopter to spray what are known as larvicides, which kill young mosquitoes before they grow into adults.

The larvicides, VectoBac® GS and VectoPrime® FG, contain naturally occurring bacteria and have been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state.

Mosquitoes are considered the world's deadliest animal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They spread diseases like malaria and other serious illnesses like West Nile and Zika virus.

The city has not reported any human cases of West Nile virus so far this season. Most people do not develop symptoms, but the virus can lead to severe illness, particularly for people 60 and older.

Mosquitoes that carry West Nile typically bite around dusk and dawn, and symptoms will usually appear between three and 15 days later.

Tips on how to keep mosquitoes away

Health officials say the key to keeping mosquitoes away is to eliminate standing water. The DOH shared the following tips for the season:

Make sure roof gutters are clean and drained properly.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, saunas and hot tubs. Keep them empty or covered when not in use, and remove water that collects on covers.

Make sure windows have screens, and check for any tears or holes.

Wear lightweight and light-colored long clothing when in marshy areas.

Use approved insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or products containing the active ingredient IR3535. You can also use lemon eucalyptus oil, but it's not advised for children under 3.

New York City was recently ranked the second worst city in the U.S. for mosquitoes, behind Los Angeles, California.