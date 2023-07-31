Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about mosquito transmitted viruses, like West Nile, on the rise

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Mosquito transmitted diseases are becoming an increasingly serious public health concern. 

Last week, New Jersey officials announced the first probable case of West Nile virus. 

Infected mosquitoes can also cause other serious illnesses. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with more on these emerging viruses and tips on how you can protect yourself.

We've had so much rain this summer, which creates the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Dr. Kumar walks us through the types of diseases they carry and the best ways to keep them from biting. 

Watch her full interview in the video above for more information.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 7:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

