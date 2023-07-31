On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about mosquito transmitted viruses, like West Nile, on the rise
NEW YORK -- Mosquito transmitted diseases are becoming an increasingly serious public health concern.
Last week, New Jersey officials announced the first probable case of West Nile virus.
Infected mosquitoes can also cause other serious illnesses.
Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with more on these emerging viruses and tips on how you can protect yourself.
- Read More: Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus on Long Island; pesticide spraying planned for Staten Island
We've had so much rain this summer, which creates the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Dr. Kumar walks us through the types of diseases they carry and the best ways to keep them from biting.
Watch her full interview in the video above for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.