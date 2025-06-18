New poll has Zohran Mamdani gaining on NYC Democratic mayoral primary leader Andrew Cuomo

New poll has Andrew Cuomo leading in NYC mayor's race, but Zohran Mamdani is gaining

New poll has Andrew Cuomo leading in NYC mayor's race, but Zohran Mamdani is gaining

New poll has Andrew Cuomo leading in NYC mayor's race, but Zohran Mamdani is gaining

A newly released Marist poll shows former Gov. Andrew Cuomo continuing to lead the mayor's race, although Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani is closing the gap.

The poll says Cuomo is the first choice candidate for 38% of likely Democratic primary voters. Mamdani comes in second with 27%, which is up from 18% last month.

The remaining candidates all receive support in single digits.

New York City uses ranked choice voting. The Marist poll predicts Cuomo will pass the 50% threshold in the seventh round.

The poll finds some 11% of likely Democratic primary voters remain undecided on their first choice, and another 11% won't choose Cuomo or Mamdani as one of their candidates at all.

In addition, the poll finds Cuomo has his strongest support in the Bronx, with 49%. Mamdani's strongest borough is Brooklyn, where he has 36%, which is up 11% from May.

Nearly half - 44% - of likely Democratic primary voters said they'd vote in person on Primary Day, according to the poll. Of those, Cuomo leads with 40% over Mamdani's 25%.

The poll was taken before Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested by ICE agents at an immigration court proceeding, and it is unclear how that incident may have impacted his numbers.