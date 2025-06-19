NYPD investigating alleged bomb threat against Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani tears up while talking about being a Muslim running for NYC mayor

Police in New York City are investigating an alleged car bomb threat against Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who is running in the Democratic primary for mayor.

Mamdani's office in Queens received four voicemails from an individual threatening to blow up his car, a spokesperson for the assemblyman said.

The NYPD said Thursday it was investigating a report of voicemails "making threatening anti-Muslim statements by an unknown individual. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing by the Hate Crime Task Force."

The calls were made on various dates and reported on Wednesday, police said.

Mamdani's campaign said it recently hired security due to an uptick in threats against him.

"After multiple death threats and racist messages, Assemblymember Mamdani's office is participating in an ongoing investigation by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force. While Zohran does not own a car, the violent and specific language of what appears to be a repeat caller is alarming and we are taking every precaution," Mamdani's campaign said. "While this is a sad reality, it is not surprising after millions of dollars have been spent on dehumanizing, Islamophobic rhetoric designed to stoke division and hate. Violence and racism should have no place in our politics. Zohran remains focused on delivering a safe and affordable New York."

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who most polls show is Mamdani's top competitor in the primary, released a statement calling it "an atrocious threat of political violence" that "has no place in our politics or our society."

Early voting in the primary is already underway. Election Day is Tuesday, June 24.

