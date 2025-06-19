What's open and closed around NYC today for Juneteenth?

Juneteenth has arrived for 2025 in New York City. The federal holiday is observed to mark an important date in U.S. history.

It also means some institutions, like post offices and banks, may be closed for the day. Here's everything to know from schools to alternate side parking rules.

CBS News New York recently helped kick off the 16th annual Juneteenth Festival in Brooklyn, with people coming from all over to celebrate. See more from the event here.

What is the meaning of Juneteenth?

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, marks the day the last enslaved people in the United States were made aware of the Emancipation Proclamation.

A U.S. Army officer and Union general issued the order in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 -- more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the proclamation to free all enslaved people in Confederate states.

When did Juneteenth become a federal holiday?

President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. Juneteenth fell on a Saturday that year, so it was recognized as a national holiday on Friday, June 18.

New York had already made it a holiday on the state level in 2020, and New York City made it a holiday for city employees in 2022.

Is the post office open on Juneteenth?

USPS will not be open for mail on Juneteenth, since it's a federal holiday. Post offices will be closed, and there will not be any mail delivery.

FedEx and UPS, however, will be open as usual.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

The Federal Reserve System recognizes Juneteenth as a holiday, so most major banks are closed.

ATMs and online banking will still be available, but transactions made on Juneteenth won't be processed until the next business day.

NYC alternate side parking rules for Juneteenth

Alternate side parking is suspended Thursday, but will resume Friday.

All other parking rules and meters remain in effect.

Are markets closed on Juneteenth?

The stock market is closed for Juneteenth.

NYC schools closed for Juneteenth

New York City public schools are closed Thursday and will return Friday.

The last day of school is coming up on June 26.

Is the DMV open on Juneteenth?

The New York state Department of Motor Vehicles and the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission are both closed for Juneteenth.

Is the NYPL open on Juneteenth?

The New York Public Library and Brooklyn Public Library are both closed, as well.

Costco hours for Juneteenth

Costco will be open for business during its usual hours.

In our area, that's from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.