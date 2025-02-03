New Jersey's top ICE official issues stern warning to migrants in U.S. illegally

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey's top immigration official issued a stern warning to migrants illegally in the U.S. as families cope with fears over deportation and ICE raids in the Tri-State Area.

John Tsoukaris, the Newark ICE Field Office director, says anyone who crossed the border illegally is considered a criminal.

"We can't say if you're here illegally and following the law we're not going to go after you. If we encounter you, we'll make a decision," Tsoukaris said. "But I don't want to put out a message that we will not, that you're OK to stay. If you're here illegally, you shouldn't be here."

Fear among law-abiding migrants

In an interview with CBS News New York, Tsoukaris acknowledged the fear that ICE enforcement is raising with law-abiding migrants.

"If they filed for asylum, they're going through the immigration court. So those individuals, we would not target for arrest," Tsoukaris said.

Immigrant communities have been filled with fear after ICE stepped up enforcement during President Donald Trump's first days in office.

In January, law enforcement officials said at least 20 undocumented criminals were taken into custody in the Bronx. Several more were arrested at a business in Newark, where the mayor fired back at officials at federal officials, saying they had no warrant and were violating the Fourth Amendment.

"My staff was there. They asked for identification from people just to determine who each person was, so no U.S. citizen was detained," Tsoukaris said.

Who ICE is targeting

Tsoukaris says the federal agency's mission has always been to identify, arrest and deport undocumented violent criminals. In January, it expanded to those who were ordered deportation as well as those who have not yet applied for asylum, he said.

"Everyone that comes in has a right to go before the immigration court and have their case heard. It depends on the situation, but most individuals, they don't apply for asylum," Tsoukaris said. "But all our operations are targeted. We know who we're going after. We're not just out in the community, just looking for anyone at random."

While the focus is on violent criminals, law-abiding migrants may get detained and processed during operations, he said.

"It's possible," Tsoukaris said. "We don't arrest U.S. citizens."

Those with work permits or who've filed for asylum have a slimmer chance of being detained, according to agents. All detainees are allowed a phone call, but what happens next is case-by-case, they said.

ICE in churches and schools

In response to another lingering fear in immigrant communities, Tsoukaris said it's possible churches and schools will be subjected to law enforcement action.

"We do not want to alarm the community. But it's something that could be done," he said.

Voters in a recent Siena College research poll overwhelmingly favored deporting criminal immigrants, with 79% in support and 11% in opposition. In the poll, 42% said they oppose deporting migrants who are in the U.S. illegally with no criminal record, while 39% supported deporting them.